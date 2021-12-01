Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,713,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,893,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,377 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $339.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.53.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

