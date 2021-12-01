Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,629 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 23.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 126,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 41.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

Cintas stock opened at $422.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $452.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.09 and a 200-day moving average of $393.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.