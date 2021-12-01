Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,245 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $16,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $338.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.27 and a 200 day moving average of $341.07. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

