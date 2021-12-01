Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSCY opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. Nippon Steel has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

