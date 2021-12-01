Nikon Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nikon in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75.

NINOY stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Nikon has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

