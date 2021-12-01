NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, H Michael Krimbill bought 59,800 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00.

On Friday, November 12th, H Michael Krimbill bought 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

NGL stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $264.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.62.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $948,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

