NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CEO David William Sides Acquires 6,500 Shares

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CEO David William Sides bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 294,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,346. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 238,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

