NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $644,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,917,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,603,000 after purchasing an additional 859,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95.

