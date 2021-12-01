NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,861 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.4% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. DA Davidson began coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.58.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,804 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,398. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $215.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.41. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

