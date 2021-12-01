NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 347 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

