NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.18. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

