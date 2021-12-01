NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

Shares of DE stock opened at $345.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.63. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $250.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

