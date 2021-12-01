NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 823 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 199,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 135,323 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 41,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

