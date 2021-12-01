Next Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,331 Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBEF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,398,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 101,392 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter.

DBEF stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

