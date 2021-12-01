Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 26,093 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,078.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.93. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $171.16.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,524 shares of company stock worth $46,552,952 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

