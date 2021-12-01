New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $412,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 791,732 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,223. The firm has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.41 and a 200-day moving average of $201.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

