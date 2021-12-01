New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after purchasing an additional 774,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.56.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $18.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.33. 484,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,012. The company has a market cap of $260.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

