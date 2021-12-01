New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 102,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,294. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

