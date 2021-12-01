New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $9.66 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

NYSE HON traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $203.77. 43,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.21 and its 200 day moving average is $223.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

