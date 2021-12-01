New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $13.32 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 34.7% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. 286,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,494,711. The stock has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

