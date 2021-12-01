NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTST. Truist increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

