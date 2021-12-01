Netrum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Netrum has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netrum has a market capitalization of $12,548.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

