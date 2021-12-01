Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $497,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 36.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 158.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

NFLX opened at $641.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.84. The stock has a market cap of $284.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

