NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) & Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Critical Comparison

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get NetEase alerts:

32.3% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NetEase and Avant Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $11.29 billion 6.39 $1.97 billion $2.67 40.35 Avant Diagnostics $185.93 million 22.54 -$101.25 million N/A N/A

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NetEase and Avant Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 7 0 2.88 Avant Diagnostics 0 1 8 0 2.89

NetEase currently has a consensus price target of $136.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.24%. Avant Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Avant Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avant Diagnostics is more favorable than NetEase.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Avant Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 15.03% 13.91% 8.08% Avant Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NetEase beats Avant Diagnostics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subs

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.