NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 26.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 13.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.5% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.10. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

