NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.26-6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.26 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.100 EPS.

NTAP traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. 239,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,778. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.24. NetApp has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.62.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $959,134. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

