NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $94.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.24.

Get NetApp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $959,134. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.