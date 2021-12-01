NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.100 EPS.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NetApp stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.88. 3,768,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $959,134. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

