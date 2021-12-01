Nerva Hits One Day Volume of $544.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Nerva has a total market cap of $716,599.51 and $544.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nerva has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067265 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nerva

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.