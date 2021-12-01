Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

