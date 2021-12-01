Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NLLSF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Nel ASA has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

