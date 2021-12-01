nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.50 million-$69.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.24 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,349. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 0.98.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.63.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $1,986,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,809 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in nCino by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

