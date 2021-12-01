Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 7,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 500,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

NVTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

