Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navigator stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Navigator worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

