Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $69,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,506.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NGS opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.