National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Board of Directors Announces Stock Buyback Plan

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. National Vision has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Vision will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.