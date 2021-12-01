National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.63

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.63, with a volume of 2308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,503,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in National Research in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in National Research in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in National Research in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Research in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.