National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb Buys 2,000 Shares

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National Health Investors stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.96. 287,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,133. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

