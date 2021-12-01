National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

Analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

AHOTF opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

