National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Up 110.4% in November

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the October 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

National Australia Bank stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 288,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,921. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 4.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NABZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

