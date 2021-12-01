Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Tops $0.0802 on Top Exchanges

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

