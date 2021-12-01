MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Director Purchases $65,600.00 in Stock

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Director Joshua Silverman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joshua Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 26th, Joshua Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00.
NASDAQ MYMD opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $10.48.
About MyMD Pharmaceuticals
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.