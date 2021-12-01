MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Director Purchases $65,600.00 in Stock

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Director Joshua Silverman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Joshua Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00.

NASDAQ MYMD opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

