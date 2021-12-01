My DeFi Pet Price Hits $2.11 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00003698 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $14.54 million and $2.82 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00066827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00071393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.90 or 0.08140124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00095040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.64 or 1.00733411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021859 BTC.

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

