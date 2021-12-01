MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives $72.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTYFF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of MTY Food Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

MTY Food Group stock remained flat at $$44.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

