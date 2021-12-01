MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $162.30

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €162.30 ($184.43) and last traded at €164.95 ($187.44), with a volume of 471026 shares. The stock had previously closed at €167.65 ($190.51).

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €211.64 ($240.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €192.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €200.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.27.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

