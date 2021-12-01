mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.12 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $25.12 million and $4.03 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00045263 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00239213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011586 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

