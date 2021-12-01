Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $262.38

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $262.38 and last traded at $262.00, with a volume of 23962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.58.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after buying an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after buying an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

