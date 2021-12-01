Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.83 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.