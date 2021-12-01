Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.83 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.