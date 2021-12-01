Morgan Stanley Raises GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $68.00

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GFS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

GFS opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

