Morgan Stanley Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 32.33% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FEUZ opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

